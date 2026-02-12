Activists demand El Monte police protect residents from immigration agents

Protesters filled the El Monte City Council meeting on Wednesday, demanding that local leaders and police protect residents from federal immigration agents.

The activists' demands were fueled in part by a video showing federal agents surrounding resident Maria Santay's car and smashing her windows as El Monte police officers stood to the side on Jan. 30.

The El Monte Police Department released body camera video from that day, showing officers responding to the scene. Chief Jake Fisher insisted that his officers did not help the federal agents.

"They prioritized de-escalation and safety within those strict legal limits without assisting immigration enforcement activity," he said during the meeting.

Santay said she was arrested and released, with federal agents accusing her of following them and interfering. She said she feared "they were going to be the last people" she would ever see.

"At that moment, I felt anger, lots of anger and I felt I couldn't believe that was really happening in the streets that I grew up in," Santay said.

Santay and others strongly urged El Monte to do more to help.

"I am not here for myself," Santay said. "I was never a target. They can't deport me ... They're taking away fathers. They're taking away moms."

City staff agreed with much of the criticism, apologizing to Santay and adding that every El Monte resident, regardless of immigration status, deserves more.