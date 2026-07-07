About 1% of homes rebuilt 18 months after Eaton Fire

Standing on a lot where her Atladena home once stood, Alma Apodaca holds one of the few things that survived the Eaton Fire: a small Buddha statue.

"It's overlooking everything," Apodaca said. "It makes me feel better."

Everything else was reduced to ashes. A year and a half later, she's one of the thousands still waiting for the chance to rebuild.

"We got into permitting about a week ago," Apodaca said.

Alma said she expected the first year after the Eaton Fire to be difficult, but never imagined year two would be harder.

"You're supposed to get over the fact that your house burned," Apodaca said. "You're supposed to find a rental. You're supposed to rebuild your new house, and it all happens within 36 months? How does that happen?"

In the 18 months since the Eaton Fire, 100 homes have been rebuilt, 1,796 have been constructed, 2,981 building permits have been issued, and thousands more are still in the opening phases of recovery, according to the Los Angeles County dashboard. For the Palisades Fire, only one building has been rebuilt.

The two wildfires destroyed more than 16,000 structures.

A survey from the Department of Angels, a nonprofit founded after the 2025 wildfires, found that:

66% of the survivors remain displaced

Nearly half have lost or will lose their home insurance coverage within the next year

28% of people who lost their homes are confident that they will fully recover

"A year and a half and a lot of people need to be out by the end of the month," Altadena Town Councilmember Nic Amzen said about survivors living in rentals. "Where are they going to go? Without a doubt, there's going to be hundreds on the street."

Amzen lost his home in the Eaton Fire. He and other community advocates have been pushing for insurance accountability and mental health resources.

"Just over half of the losses have now put in plans for permits," Amzen said.

Others said that what's keeping Altadena moving forward isn't the paperwork but the people.

The Eaton Fire Collaborative has grown into a coalition of more than 200 organizations, coordinating everything from rebuilding resources and financial assistance to emotional support for survivors. Organizers said it's become one of the fastest large-scale wildfire recoveries in recent history.

"Myself, I don't know how to navigate a disaster," EFC founder Bree Jensen said. "We can connect you here at the Collaboratory with a disaster case manager. They walk with you home."

Apodaca said even if the road home has taken longer than she imagined, with many of her neighbors never coming back, she's not giving up.