LA County approves motion to evaluate temporary housing options for Eaton Fire victims

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion to further evaluate additional temporary housing options for residents who were displaced by the Eaton Fire.

The announcement comes days after an Altadena family told CBS LA that they had received multiple parking tickets from Los Angeles County Parking Enforcement officers telling them that they had to move the recreational vehicle they were living in outside of their burnt property.

County officials have worked to help expand access to housing options for survivors of the Eaton Fire in the immediate aftermath of the devastating blaze, which included RVs, manufactured homes and mobile homes on private properties during the rebuilding process. Some residents haven't been able to place their temporary living situations on their properties, however, due to a number of factors like size constraints, safety concerns and limited access to the property.

"Families who lost their homes are doing everything they can to stay close to their neighborhoods and their support systems while they rebuild," said a statement from Supervisor Kathryn Barger, shared after the motion's approval. "We have a responsibility to find compassionate, practical solutions that meet survivors where they are and eliminate additional burdens and this motion will deliver that."

The motion now directs personnel with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, to work in coordination with the Departments of Regional Planning, Public Health and Fire to provide further information on temporary housing options that could be supported for Altadena residents, including potential placement of mobile homes and RVs within "certain rights-of-way." The report, which will also be done with the consultation of the sheriff's department and County Counsel, is due back within 21 days.