84-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease goes missing in Irvine

Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public's help in locating an 84-year-old man who was last seen in Irvine. 

Police said Changyu Zhou was last seen at 9 a.m. Saturday in the area of the 300 block of Wycliffe.

Zhou is 5'2", weighs about 130 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes. He speaks only Mandarin. 

Zhou was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, green shirt, black vest, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes. He frequents the Lower Peter's Canyon Trail and the Lakeview Senior Center.

Police said Zhou has Alzheimer's disease.   

Anyone with more information on Zhou's whereabouts was asked to call police at 949-724-7200.  

