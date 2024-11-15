Watch CBS News
77-year-old man killed after crash in Boyle Heights

By Matthew Rodriguez

A 77-year-old man died and two teens were hospitalized after a crash in Boyle Heights Thursday night.

The two-car collision happened at roughly 9:30 p.m. near the East 4th Street and South Fresno Street intersection. Security camera video from an auto repair shop shows a black Mercedes-Benz smashing into a smaller Honda sedan. 

The crash instantly killed the Honda driver Jose Francisco Trevizo, 77. He was just blocks away from his house when the Mercedes hit him while he was making a left turn. 

Sal Melendez grew up with Trevizo. He said the elderly man was a widower and devoted grandfather. Melendez's wife, Monique said Trevizo was returning from his favorite bakery. 

The two teenagers inside of the Mercedes remain in critical condition. Witnesses claimed that they were speeding but the Los Angeles Police Department has not determined a cause. 

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

