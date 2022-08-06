74-year-old man suffering from diabetes, Alzheimer's disease missing in Carson

Authorities were asking for the public's help in finding a 74-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer's disease and diabetes who went missing in Carson.

Daniel Peter Chavez, who also has high blood pressure and heart issues, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of West Carson and South Figueroa streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Chavez, who uses a silver walker, may have been headed to the 6500 block of West Boulevard in Los Angeles or to the Redondo Beach Pier.

He was described as a 5-feet-9-inch tall Latino man with gray hair, brown eyes, a moustache and two missing fingers from his right hand.

He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black bracelet with his name on it.

The sheriff's Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Chavez's whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.