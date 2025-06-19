7 hospitalized, including children, after two-car collision in Lake Elsinore

Seven people, including two children, were hospitalized after a two-car crash at a Lake Elsinore intersection on Thursday.

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Highway 74 and Riverside Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Crews rushed to the scene and extricated victims from inside of both vehicles.

"A total of five adults and two pediatric patients will be transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance with moderate injuries," firefighters said.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Photos from the scene showed that the collision occurred between a white van and a red sedan.