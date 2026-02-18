Los Angeles hires firm to relight 6th Street Bridge before 2028 Olympics

The City of Los Angeles has hired a firm to help relight the 6th Street Bridge, which has fallen victim to rampant copper theft in recent months, before the 2028 Summer Olympics head to town.

The Bureau of Engineering selected Tetra Tech, a global engineering firm, to fortify and relight the stretch of road that connects downtown Los Angeles to Boyle Heights, which has essentially gone dark due to the amount of copper theft plaguing the area.

The firm's design work began in January under direction from bureau officials. In the time since, they've been able to develop plans that would restore the wiring to lighting along the road, barriers, ramps, stairways and arches.

Additionally, Tetra Tech's expansive work will also include hardening service cabinets, pull boxes and conduits in an attempt to mitigate future theft. Security cameras will also be installed ahead of 2028, according to a news release from Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado, who represents the 14th District, which includes Boyle Heights and the bridge.

"When our streets are well-lit, our neighborhoods feel safer and more connected," Jurado's statement said. "The Sixth Street Bridge plays a vital role in connecting Angelenos between the Eastside and the heart of the city."

She said that partnering with Tetra Tech allows the city to move closer to restoring one of the area's "most iconic landmarks as a safe, welcoming public space our communities deserve."

LA's Bureau of Engineering conducted a procurement process to identify experts who could help address the lighting issues, Jurado's statement said.

Officials said that their contract with Tetra Tech totals $5.3 million and covers work on the bridge and the Sixth Street PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity) project. The decision to combine the two projects was recommended by the Bureau of Engineers, who said that the existing PARC contract with Tetra Tech would ensure work is completed before 2028.

They said that the actual cost for design work related to the bridge's lighting is approximately $1 million.