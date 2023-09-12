63-year-old motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake Elsinore over weekend

Family desperately searching for hit-and-run driver who killed grandfather of five in Lake Elsinore

Family desperately searching for hit-and-run driver who killed grandfather of five in Lake Elsinore

Family desperately searching for hit-and-run driver who killed grandfather of five in Lake Elsinore

Authorities are seeking help in locating a hit-and-run driver who rear-ended a motorcyclist in Lake Elsinore early Saturday morning, leaving him in the road as they fled from the area.

Donald Berg, 63, was struck from behind while traveling on I-15, near Railroad Canyon Road, throwing him 20 feet off the 2006 Yamaha Star he was riding.

"I thought i was gonna have my brother around for many more years to see his nice smile and hear a joke from him," said Berg's sister Diane Beckham.

She's one of the family members desperately pleading with the driver to turn themselves in, hoping to get some for of justice for their loved one.

"Make them accountable. Who knows, have they've done this before, maybe they were a drunk driver and they hit him," said Debra Berg, Donald's sister. "You can't just kill somebody and take off like that."

They say that despite that driver's failure to pull over and help Donald, they have nothing for respect for the other drivers who stopped and risked their own safety to divert other traffic around him as he laid in the road, using their phone flashlights in the middle of the dark freeway.

"I want to thank those people that stopped by to help him," said Douglas Berg, Donald's brother. "Appreciate them."

As the investigation continues, family members believe that the driver was behind the wheel of a newer-model Jeep Gladiator. Pieces of the car were left behind by the force of the impact.

Berg, a father of two and grandfather of five, is remembered as a jack of all trades with an amazing sense of humor who would do anything for his family.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact California Highway Patrol's Temecula office.