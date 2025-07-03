62-year-old man arrested for wife's death in San Marino

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested a San Marino man after he allegedly killed his wife in January.

Deputies identified the man as 62-year-old Yoon Lai. He's being held on a no-bail warrant until investigators present their case to the LA County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, July 8.

The San Marino Fire Department found Lai's wife, 56-year-old Irene Gaw-Lai, dead on the doorstep of the couple's home in the 2000 block of Lorain Road on Jan. 6. Firefighters said they were initially called to the house for a fire.

After serving 25 search warrants, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Lai and apprehended him at his home in San Gabriel on Thursday, according to the LASD Homicide Bureau.

Detectives did not elaborate on the motive behind the alleged killing.