Suspects accused of $60,000 Glendale wedding gift theft arrested

The two men alleged to have stolen about $60,000 in wedding gifts in Glendale last week have been arrested, according to authorities.

The Glendale Police Department announced the arrests on Saturday morning, following an investigation lasting about a week. Video surfaced on Sept. 1 from the wedding of Nadeen and George Farahat, where, as guests were celebrating and dancing, a man could be seen grabbing a box and running away from the reception area.

That box, which the couple says was locked and secured, contained about $60,000 in cash and checks made out to the newlyweds.

Now, police say they found the man who did it, and his getaway driver.

Armean Shirehjini was arrested at his Sherman Oaks home on Friday afternoon while authorities executed a search warrant at his home, Glendale police said. He's the primary suspect in the theft, while another man, alleged getaway driver Andranik Avetisyan, was also arrested.

During the execution of search warrants at each of their homes, police found large amounts of cash and checks made out to the Farahats. Authorities also seized firearms and narcotics, they said.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. The exact nature of their potential charges remains unclear.

No additional details were immediately made available.