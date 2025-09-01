Thief steals gift box for Glendale newlyweds during their wedding ceremony

It was a night full of love, laughter and dancing for newlyweds Nadeen and George Farahat, but their celebration turned into heartbreak when a man stole their gift box stuffed with money for their next chapter.

Security video shows the man, whom they said they didn't recognize, grabbing their gift box stuffed with checks and cash. The Farahats said it was filled with around $80,000 to $100,000. The newlyweds added that they hired private security for the ceremony.

"We did have a lock for the box," Nadeen said. "It was secured."

Glendale police said they are investigating the brazen heist as a case of grand theft. Security camera shows the thief jumping into a car parked in the alley behind the venue.

"He grabbed the box, the getaway car opened the front door for him, he ran right in, closed the door and they drove off," George said.

The bride and groom said it appears that the suspected thief walked right through the front doors to crash the wedding. He chatted with guests and the bartender for about two hours before he grabbed the box. The newlyweds think he may have done this before.

"He was dressed in black. He had an earpiece, communicating with someone," close friend Jerry Haddad said. "It's extremely frustrating. We all feel collectively violated by what happened."

CBS News Los Angeles contacted the venue, but has not received a response.

George said the gift box also contained messages from friends and family.

"It's just an invasion of privacy," he said. "People write special notes, thank you, congratulations, and that's been taken away from us as well."

The couple hopes that the police catch the thief.

"We don't want anyone to ever go through this," Nadeen said. "It's really upsetting and it's heartbreaking."