$6 million in luxury goods seized in Southern California burglary bust

A multi-agency investigation in Southern California uncovered a stash of stolen luxury goods worth more than $6 million.

The El Segundo Police Department said the investigation started in January after learning about a residential burglary where a suspect stole more than $600,000 worth of merchandise, including high-end designer handbags and jewelry.

Detectives spent about a month tracking down the suspect through several counties before making an arrest. Working with the San Diego and Glendale Police Departments, El Segundo officers served a search warrant at the suspect's home in Temecula, where they found $600,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Investigators also found more than 100 Hermès Birkin, Louis Vuitton and Chanel designer handbags, 22 high-end watches from Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Rolex, gold coins, jewelry, 20 guns and more than $800,000 in cash.

In all, detectives estimated they found more than $6 million in stolen merchandise.

El Segundo PD said the suspect was charged with residential burglary, possession of stolen property and a felon in possession of a firearm. Detectives said he is facing more charges in other cities.

Detectives believe the suspect was part of an organized burglary crew operating in Los Angeles and San Diego counties. They asked for help locating possible victims.

Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Michael Keltner at (310) 524-2263 or mkeltner@elsegundo.org.