55-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Long Beach

A 55-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash in Long Beach.

Long Beach police said the accident occurred around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday when the man lost control of his motorcycle at 51st Street, fell onto the road, and crashed into a parked vehicle.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he died. His identity has not been disclosed pending notification of his family. He was a Long Beach resident.

Police noted that speed is being considered to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have information about the accident is asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Kevin Johansen at (562) 570-7355.