51 truckloads of marijuana seized during bust in San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County deputies seized 51 truckloads of marijuana during a drug bust this week.

The Monday morning operation happened at a five-acre property in the Mojave Desert neighborhood of Oak Hills. After serving a search warrant in the 5000 block of Honeyhill Road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Marijuana Enforcement team came across a large metal building.

Inside, they found more than 3,000 trash bags, stacked roughly 12 feet high, all of which were stuffed with marijuana. Deputies said each bagh weighed around 30 or 50 pounds. In all, the roughly 90,000 pounds of drugs were worth more than $100 million.

Deputies seized more than 3,000 trash bags stuffed with marijuana during a drug bust earlier this week. San Berardino County Sheriff's Department

With help from San Bernardino County Code Enforcement and California Fish and Wildlife, deputies spent the following two days loading and unloading each of the 3,000 trash bags.

Despite the seizure, deputies did not arrest anyone as of yet. However, the investigation is on going.