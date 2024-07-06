Watch CBS News
50-year-old man dead after head-on crash in Temecula

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A 50-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision in Temecula on Friday. 

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Rancho California Road near the I-15 overpass, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

The man, Glenmar Salcedo of Menifee, was behind the wheel of a Hyundai SUV when for unknown reasons he drove into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with another car which also struck a third vehicle. 

Despite attempted life-saving measures from paramedics, Salcedo was declared dead at the scene, deputies said. 

Two others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment on injuries sustained in the collision. Their statuses were not known. 

"It is not believed intoxication played a role in this collision," said the RSO statement. "It has not been determined why the Hyundai crossed into oncoming traffic."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has additional information is asked to contact deputies at (951) 696-3000.

