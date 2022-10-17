Watch CBS News
Four people shot in Lancaster, no fatalities reported

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

At least four people were injured in Lancaster on Sunday after shots were fired. 

The shooting took place at the 44200 block of 20th Street East just before 5:45 p.m.

None of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department. 

It's unclear if authorities arrested any suspect for this shooting. 

First published on October 16, 2022 / 7:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

