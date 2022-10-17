Four people shot in Lancaster, no fatalities reported
At least four people were injured in Lancaster on Sunday after shots were fired.
The shooting took place at the 44200 block of 20th Street East just before 5:45 p.m.
None of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.
It's unclear if authorities arrested any suspect for this shooting.
