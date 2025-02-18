5 men charged in murder-for-hire plot of San Bernardino County businesswoman

Charges were announced Tuesday morning against five men in connection to a murder-for-hire plot of a San Bernardino County businesswoman.

At a news conference, local authorities showed surveillance footage from the day of the murder when 44-year-old Yesenia Torres was gunned down outside of Burger Point in the 400 block of W Mill St.

San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman said the shooting took place on Jan. 11 in broad daylight. He explained the incident stemmed from a "contentious divorce" between Torres and 53-year-old Sergio Reveles.

"She was well-known and well-respected by many throughout the community, she was very civically engaged and supported numerous endeavors throughout the city," Goodman said.

Detective Dominick Martinez said Torres was exiting the Burger Point business and was walking to her vehicle in the parking lot when another vehicle approached her. A man, later identified as 31-year-old Gerardo Llamas, got out and attempted to take Torres' purse, according to footage.

Llamas pulled out a firearm and there appeared to be a struggle. Martinez said the man fired nine shots at Torres. A civilian could be seen in the footage running to try and help Torres before Llamas allegedly opened fire at him.

As Torres tried getting away and running to safety, she was fatally shot.

The getaway vehicle, driven by 54-year-old Arnoldo Ruelas, was found abandoned in a Walmart parking lot. Martinez said surveillance footage from other businesses showed the two men getting out, entering a business for a short period of time and coming out in different clothes before driving off in another vehicle.

Arnolod's brother, 37-year-old Reynaldo Ruelas, was identified as the driver of the second vehicle. He worked at a pallet company that was run on the property owned by Torres and Reveles.

Through their investigation authorities were able to identify the men and conduct surveillance on them. Martinez said evidence found inside the abandoned vehicle led them to other suspects.

Search warrants were conducted in Bakersfield and Los Angeles which led to authorities seizing large amounts of money and additional firearms. Llamas, Arnoldo and Reynaldo were arrested on Jan. 16 and charges were filed by the district attorney's office on Jan. 21.

After gathering more information, additional search warrants were executed for Reveles and 42-year-old Juan Perez. They were arrested on Feb. 13, authorities said.

Martinez said it was initially difficult to find a connection between all the suspects and Torres. Perez was later identified as the man who ran the pallet company on their property.

District Attorney Jason Anderson said all five men are being charged with murder with three special circumstances which include lying in wait, financial gain and crime committed in the commission of a robbery.

The men are scheduled to appear in court on March 14.