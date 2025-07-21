5 arrested in connection with 2007 cold case murder and robbery in Riverside County

Five people have been arrested in connection with a murder and robbery in Riverside County back in 2007, a case that had gone cold until early this year.

The original incident happened back on June 13, 2007 a little before midnight, at which point Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to a home in the 19000 block of Mariposa Avenue in Mead Valley, close to Perris, according to a press release from the department.

Upon arrival, deputies found 51-year-old Andres Valdes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene. Several other victims were also found with minor injuries after they were assaulted, deputies said.

"Deputies learned that several masked suspects entered the property with the intent of committing a robbery," said RSO's release. "Valdes became involved in a physical altercation with the suspects when one of the suspects shot and killed him."

Since then, all leads were exhausted and no details were able to warrant enough information for arrests in the case, deputies said.

In February 2025, Central Homicide Unit investigators began to review the case, which was reopened. Several suspects were identified as being involved in the murder and robbery, which led to the five arrests in recent months.

Two Riverside men, 37-year-old Kenneth Tucker and 36-year-old Deshawn Hill, were arrested in early-July, both of whom were booked for murder.

On July 14, authorities arrested 37-year-old Dennis Haynes in Phoenix, Arizona and 37-year-old Kenneth Haynes in Beaumont, Texas, both on murder warrants. One week later, 37-year-old Kenneth Crutchfield was arrested on a murder warrant in Belton Texas. All three will be extradited to Riverside County, deputies said.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information was provided.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact RSO's Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.