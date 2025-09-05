Delays expected again as 405 Freeway repaving project continues over weekend

Drivers are once again advised to expect severe delays due to the ongoing repaving project on the 405 Freeway, which will close several lanes of both the freeway and several ramps for the second weekend in a row.

The work is part of the I-405 Pavement Rehabilitation Project, which runs along the Sepulveda Pass and through both Van Nuys and Westwood, according to Caltrans officials. It looks to rehabilitate the road between Santa Monica Boulevard and just north os Sunset Boulevard.

"This project will apply about $143.7 million toward improving the safety and mobility along I-405 between Van Nuys and Westwood, as well as extend the pavement life," said a statement from Caltrans.

Each side of the freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction starting at 10 p.m. on Friday night and lasting through 5 a.m. Monday.

The project will continue every two weeks along different sections of the 405, as crews repave road at 25 different locations, Caltrans officials said.

Lanes and ramps affected by the project

On the northbound side, lane closures will impact the stretch of road between Santa Monica Boulevard and Sunset Boulevard, while on the southbound side, some lanes north of Sunset Boulevard will be closed to Wilshire Boulevard.

The eastbound and westbound Wilshire Boulevard ramps will be closed on each side, while the Santa Monica Boulevard onramp will be closed to northbound drivers. The off-ramps for both Moraga Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard will also be closed.

Alternate routes to take

Caltrans offered a variety of alternate routes for drivers to take to avoid the traffic created by the partial closures. People are urged to:

Santa Monica Boulevard to northbound I-405: Travel east on Santa Monica Boulevard and north on Sepulveda Boulevard to the on-ramp to northbound I-405 at Moraga Drive

Sunset Boulevard to southbound I-405: Travel north on Church Lane, south on Sepulveda Boulevard, west on Santa Monica Boulevard to the on-ramp to southbound I-405