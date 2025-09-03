Repaving project partially closing 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass this weekend

Repaving project partially closing 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass this weekend

Repaving project partially closing 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass this weekend

This weekend and again in two weeks, the Sepulveda Pass portion of the 405 Freeway will be partially closed for paving work.

Both sides of the highway will be reduced to three lanes each from Santa Monica Boulevard to Sunset Boulevard, beginning at 10 p.m. on Sept. 5, through 5 a.m. on Sept. 8.

The following northbound on and off-ramps will also be closed:

Santa Monica Boulevard

Wilshire Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard

Sepuleveda Boulevard/Moraga Drive

The southbound on and off-ramps at Sunset Boulevard/Church Lane will be closed, as well as the on-ramp of westbound Wilshire Boulevard.

Caltrans released this map outlining the closures. Caltrans

The same closures will happen again starting at 10 p.m. on Sept. 19 through 5 a.m. on Sept. 22.

"In order to meet this goal again, we really need people to avoid the area, take alternate routes and use public transportation options," Caltrans spokesperson Lauren Walike said.

Caltrans officials recommended the following detours to motorists:

Santa Monica Boulevard to northbound I-405: Travel east on Santa Monica Boulevard and north on Sepulveda Boulevard to the on-ramp to northbound I-405 at Moraga Drive

Sunset Boulevard to southbound I-405: Travel north on Church Lane, south on Sepulveda Boulevard, west on Santa Monica Boulevard to the on-ramp to southbound I-405

The construction work is part of a $143.7 million pavement rehabilitation project of the Sepulveda Pass portion of the 405 Freeway between Van Nuys and Westwood.