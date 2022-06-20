40 flights cancelled Sunday at LAX due to staffing shortages

A handful of flight cancellations and delays plagued the Los Angeles International Airport Sunday as travelers for the Father's Day holiday and Juneteenth celebrations made their way through.

The cancellations are blamed on staffing shortages experienced by the airlines.

There were 40 canceled flights Sunday at LAX. The tracking site FlightAware.com also listed 153 flight delays at LAX.

In Oran

ge County, the John Wayne Airport had five flight cancellations and 33 delayed flights, according to FlightAware.

The Hollywood/Burbank Airport had no cancellations, but 18 delays, while Long Beach Airport had no cancellations and 13 delays.

FlightAware reported 833 canceled flights into or out of the United States on Sunday.