$4 million of pedestrian safety upgrades heading to Griffith Park

Millions of dollars worth of safety upgrades are heading to Griffith Park and thousands of people gathered over the weekend to celebrate the occasion.

The events, which are held raise awareness and to make roads safer for all, were organized by Damian Kevitt, the Founder and Executive Director of Streets are for Everyone, and included 1K, 5K, 10K, and half marathon events on Saturday for the Finish the Run portion of the weekend-long occasion.

On Sunday, for Finish the Ride, there are a series of bike rides that range between 12 miles and 62 miles.

Kevitt announced the massive improvements to the crowd on Saturday morning.

"As of two days ago, $4 million was officially released. They are starting construction on massive improvements," Kevitt said. "This is the largest influx of funding for Griffith Park for road safety, for general infrastructure improvements, repaving, adding more bike lanes. Making it safer for pedestrians and cyclists across the park."

He says that it's the first time in decades that such changes will be implemented at the wildly popular park, and he's hopeful that they'll start with construction in coming weeks.

Kevitt started SAFE in Feb. 2013 after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while on a bike ride with his wife in Griffith Park. The car dragged him for nearly a quarter of a mile from the park onto the 5 Freeway.

"I lost my right leg, nearly my life and the guy was never caught," he said. "But, that started the advocacy that turned into this event with thousands of people and also more importantly, Streets are for Everyone and what we do across Southern California for safer roads."