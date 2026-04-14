4 men charged in cartel-linked drug and gun smuggling ring in California

Federal investigators arrested four men, all members of the same family, for allegedly running a cartel-linked drug and gun trafficking ring in Southern California.

The following four men were charged with drug smuggling and gun trafficking related crimes:

José Luis Salazar-Cruz, 44, known as "Oso,"

Alfonso Salazar, 46, known as "Pirate,"

José Manuel Salazar, 22, known as "Lil Oso,"

Jorge Humberto Salazar, 43, known as "Sharky,"

The Department of Justice said José Luis Salazar-Cruz, Alfonso Salazar and Jorge Humberto Salazar were in the country illegally. Authorities are still searching for one more person José Ángel López Paniagua, 23, who faces the same charges.

Federal prosecutors charged José Luis Salazar-Cruz with 21 more counts, including firearm offenses and distribution of methamphetamine.

Alfonso Salazar and Paniagua also face more charges related to drug trafficking and firearms violations.

The Justice Department said the suspects sold several drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine. Prosecutors said José Luis Salazar-Cruz received the drugs from Tijuana and Mexicali. They added that Paniagua drove the drugs over the border after receiving them from the Sinaloa cartel.

Federal investigators also said José Luis Salazar-Cruz and some of the other suspects sold several firearms to an undercover agent, including an untraceable AR-15 and several other guns.

The five men face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.