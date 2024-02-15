4 LAFD firefighters injured after explosion in Wilmington area
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an explosion in the Wilmington area Thursday morning.
There are possibly four firefighters injured and three are in critical condition. All four were taken to a local hospital.
The explosion happened at Alameda Street and Denni Street after a possible vehicle fire.
No other information was immediately available.
KCAL News has a reporter heading to the scene.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
