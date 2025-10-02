4 injured following car crash at Bel-Air school

Two kids and two 80-year-olds were injured after a BMW crashed at a school in Bel-Air on Thursday.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. at the Wise School, located within the Stephen Wise Temple campus. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the two kids, who were in fair condition, refused hospitalization. The two 80-year-olds were taken to the hospital, one of whom, a man, was in a serious condition, while the other, a woman, was in fair condition, according to LAFD.