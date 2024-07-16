Encino home targeted twice by burglars in one week

Multi-million dollar mansion in Encino burglarized twice in a week

Residents are on edge in an Encino neighborhood after a multi-million dollar home has been broken into twice in one week.

Authorities responded around 10:30 p.m. on Monday to a home in the 4900 block of Edgerton Avenue near Moorpark Street for a burglary, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It appeared that two men broke into the home, but it is unknown if they took anything, police said.

The home was first targeted on Thursday, July 11, when two children and their babysitter were home when three people smashed a sliding door around midnight.

No injuries were reported for either of the break-ins.

The suspects identities remain unknown, and it is unclear if the same people are responsible for both burglaries.

Authorities continue to search for the suspects and ask anyone with more information to contact them.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.