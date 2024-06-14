38-year-old arrested for LAX road rage incident that left an elderly woman unconscious

Los Angeles police arrested a 38-year-old man accused of knocking an elderly woman to the ground during a road rage incident at LAX airport last month.

Detectives tracked Jasan Givens Sr. at Western Avenue and West Florence Avenue on June 14. He was arrested without incident. Officers booked him for felony battery with a bail of $50,000, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The road rage incident happened on May 31 near a curbside baggage check-in station. Investigators said Givens and another man got into a fistfight, which spilled over to where the elderly woman was checking in her bags. In surveillance footage from the LAPD, the two men are seen running toward the elderly woman.

The pair slammed into the elderly woman, pushing her to the ground and knocking her unconscious. The Los Angeles Fire Department took the woman to the hospital in a critical condition, but she has since been released.

Detectives said they had already spoken to the man Givens was fighting with but did not say if he was booked on similar charges.