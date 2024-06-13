Police search for two men who punched elderly woman unconscious at LAX

Police were asking for the help of the public Thursday to find two men who allegedly assaulted an elderly woman, knocking her to the ground and leaving her unconscious as she was trying to check her bags at the curb of the Los Angeles International Airport.

Police released surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 9:25 a.m. May 31. According to officers, what started as a road rage incident turned into a fistfight, as the two reported assailants attacked the elderly passenger until she lost consciousness.

"This poor lady could be your mom or your grandmother," said Detective Scott Danielson of the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific LAX division.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She has since recovered and was released from the hospital, police said.

Detectives identified one of the suspects as Jasan Givens Sr, 38, who is known to drive a silver Chevrolet sedan with visible damage to the front passenger door and California license plate 5UAL384.

"We're just trying to get this gentleman's side of the story," said Danielson. "We have the other side of the story. We want to make sure we have both sides."

Anyone with information regarding the assault was urged to contact Detective Danielson at 424-646-8303 or 310-646-2255. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online.