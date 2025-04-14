Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens, woman in her 50s wounded in shooting at South LA bus stop

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Three people were wounded during a shooting at a bus stop in South Los Angeles on Monday. 

Police were called to the bus stop at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 4:10 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, all of which were taken to nearby hospitals. 

Two of the victims, only both 16-year-old boys, were transported to the hospital in stable condition. A third victim, only identified as a woman in her 50s, was also rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said. 

No arrests have yet been reported as police search for two male suspects between the ages of 15 and 18 years old. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.