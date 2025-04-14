2 teens, woman in her 50s wounded in shooting at South LA bus stop

Three people were wounded during a shooting at a bus stop in South Los Angeles on Monday.

Police were called to the bus stop at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 4:10 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, all of which were taken to nearby hospitals.

Two of the victims, only both 16-year-old boys, were transported to the hospital in stable condition. A third victim, only identified as a woman in her 50s, was also rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have yet been reported as police search for two male suspects between the ages of 15 and 18 years old.