3 wounded following shooting in South Los Angeles
A shooting in South Los Angeles left three people wounded Wednesday evening.
According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 108th Street and Stanford Avenue.
Three people were wounded during the shooting, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries, LAPD said.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
