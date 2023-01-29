3 victims killed in Beverly Crest shooting identified; suspect still not found

The three people who were killed in a shooting outside a rental home in a neighborhood in the Beverly Crest area have been identified.

Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to the coroner's office. Destiny Sims was a 26-year-old resident of Buckeye, Arizona.

Four others were injured in the shooting and taken to nearby hospitals. Two were critically injured and two were in stable condition.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of North Ellison Drive around 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.

Los Angeles Fire Department and paramedics responded to the scene and found three people dead inside a vehicle parked in front of the residence.

The shooting occurred in an area of the Santa Monica Mountains that borders Beverly Hills and Bel Air. Detectives said the residence was a "short-term" rental where some kind of gathering happened at the location.

"We're still interviewing additional occupants as well as witnesses and neighbors, to try to piece together exactly what happened here," said LAPD's Bruce Borihanh. "Investigators are also going door to door and looking for additional surveillance video, or any evidence that can help us determine what happened here and why these victims were shot."

Authorities say they are still looking for motive and the suspect involved in the deadly shooting.

The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call 213-486-6890.