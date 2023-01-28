3 dead 4 critical after shooting in Beverly Crest neighborhood
Three people are dead and four are in critical condition after a 2:30 a.m. shooting occurred outside a residence in the the 2700 block of Ellison Dr. in the neighborhood just outside of Beverly Hills, called Beverly Crest.
Three of the victims were shot while inside a car and four others were shot standing outside a home.
It was reported that multiple gunshot wound victims were transported to UCLA Medical Center.
Further details are pending per LAPD official reports. Look for updates as information comes in.
