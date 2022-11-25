3 shot, 1 dead in Costa Mesa shooting Thanksgiving night

Costa Mesa Police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Bay Street in Costa Mesa at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday. OC HAWK

Police were searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Costa Mesa on Thursday night.

Costa Mesa Police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Bay Street in Costa Mesa at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

One victim died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.

Details of what led to the shooting were unclear.

No suspect description was released.