Orange County

3 shot, 1 dead in Costa Mesa shooting Thanksgiving night

Costa Mesa Police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Bay Street in Costa Mesa at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday. OC HAWK

Police were searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting in Costa Mesa on Thursday night.

Costa Mesa Police said three people were shot on the 400 block of Bay Street in Costa Mesa at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

One victim died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized in critical condition.

Details of what led to the shooting were unclear.

No suspect description was released.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 5:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

