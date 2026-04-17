3 people seriously injured in car crash at Panorama City intersection

Three people, including two pedestrians, were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in the San Fernando Valley Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash happened at roughly 7:55 p.m. when two cars collided at the 14600 block of Plummer Street in Panorama City.

Aerial footage of the collision showed that a white car ended up on the sidewalk next to a crosswalk after the crash. LAFD said the driver of the white car, a 28-year-old man, was one of the people hospitalized in serious condition.

The three people in the other car involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, according to LAFD.