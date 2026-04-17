Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people seriously injured in car crash at Panorama City intersection

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Three people, including two pedestrians, were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in the San Fernando Valley Friday night.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash happened at roughly 7:55 p.m. when two cars collided at the 14600 block of Plummer Street in Panorama City. 

Aerial footage of the collision showed that a white car ended up on the sidewalk next to a crosswalk after the crash. LAFD said the driver of the white car, a 28-year-old man, was one of the people hospitalized in serious condition.

The three people in the other car involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, according to LAFD. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue