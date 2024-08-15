3 people die after motorcycle and bicycle collide in Victorville

Three people are dead after a motorcycle and bicycle collided in the city of Victorville, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to a report of a traffic collision at the intersection of La Paz Drive and 7th Street at 12:20 a.m. Thursday and discovered three victims, who were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

It's unclear what circumstances led up to the deadly crash. Law enforcement officers remained at the scene around 5 a.m. as they continued to investigate its cause.

Authorities have not released any further details.