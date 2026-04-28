3 malnourished California sea lion pups, rehabilitated and released at Venice Beach

Three healthy California sea lion pups darted into the ocean at Venice Beach this morning, after they were separated from their mothers and rescued at Los Angeles area beaches several months ago.

Marine Mammal Care Center staff hosted the release after bringing the pups back to health at their San Pedro facility.

The nonprofit center's CEO, John Warner, said their mothers abandoned all three and were severely malnourished when they were found. Mogul and Missouri were rescued from the beach in Marina Del Rey, and Bronze was rescued from Redondo Beach.

"We have been feeding them lots of fish. It starts off with a fish milkshake that we tube feed them with and get them used to eating fish," Warner said.

Three California sea lions were released at Venice Beach by the Marine Mammal Care Center. CBS LA

The three gained healthy weight, were treated with antibiotics for various infections, and are now ready for their ocean home.

"They are healthy, they passed all of their exams, have been eating a lot and eating competitively," Warner said.

There are still 60 animals receiving care at MMCC, both California sea lions and elephant seal pups. Warner said in the next couple of months, the elephant seal pups should be ready for release.

If a sick or injured sea mammal is spotted on a Los Angeles County beach, call 1(800) 39-WHALE.