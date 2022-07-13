Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

3 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pacoima

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 13 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 13 AM Edition) 01:49

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a two-vehicle crash in Pacoima Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the 13300 block of West Paxton Street.

Three people were taken to the hospital and two were said to be in serious condition. The other person was in fair condition, the LAFD said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 3:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.