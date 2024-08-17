3 hospitalized after suspect speeding through Redondo Beach causes multi-car crash

Battery suspect accused of crash that sent three to the hospital in Redondo Beach

Battery suspect accused of crash that sent three to the hospital in Redondo Beach

Battery suspect accused of crash that sent three to the hospital in Redondo Beach

Three people were hospitalized in a multi-car crash in Redondo Beach on Saturday afternoon, when a suspect wanted in connection with a different crime was speeding through the area.

Police say that they were called to the area for reports of a battery near a restaurant by the pier when the person took off in a car, running through stop signs and red lights.

The suspect continued to flee, despite Redondo Beach Police claiming that they never engaged in pursuit, until they eventually crash near the intersection of Avenue F and Catalina Avenue.

In all, five cars were involved in the collision and three people, including the suspect, were hospitalized. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

She was expected to be taken to jail as soon as she recovered, police said.