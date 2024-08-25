3 hospitalized after 2-car crash shuts down portion of 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass

A violent two-car crash on the 405 Freeway sent three people to the hospital late Sunday evening.

The collision happened at around 9:30 p.m. on southbound lanes near Mulholland Drive in the Sepulveda Pass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrived to find middle lanes of the freeway blocked by the two SUVs involved in the collision.

Three people, all adults, were rushed to the hospital with injuries that police said are considered to be minor. One child inside of one of the two cars was not hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

SkyCal was overhead as an extremely long line of built up traffic began to snake back for miles as all but one lane were shut down by the CHP investigation. It was unclear when the lanes were expected to reopen.