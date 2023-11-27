3 arrested after attempted robbery at Palmdale supermarket

Two women and a juvenile girl were arrested after trying to steal from a supermarket in Palmdale on Sunday and using a taser on the store's security guard as they tried to flee.

The incident unfolded at around 3 p.m. at the Vallarta Supermarket, located at 440 E. Palmdale Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant Steve Sgrignoli.

As they attempted to flee from the store, the suspects became involved in a struggle with the store's security guard, using a taser on them as they ran. Ultimately, the guard was able to recover the property they were attempting to take with them.

Deputies were able to track the suspects to a nearby residence where they were arrested.

There was no information immediately available on the identity of the suspects involved.