3 adults found dead in Montclair home; homicide investigation underway

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Monday at 9:06 p.m., San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies from the Chino Hills station responded to a report of three dead adults inside a house on the 4800 block of Ramona Place in Montclair.

All three were victims of homicide, according to the department. The causes of death were not specified.

No further details were immediately released.

Homicide investigators were on the scene Tuesday morning.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 10:37 AM

