Los Angeles

3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Malibu, jolts LA-area

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A 3.8-magntiude earthquake struck 12 miles off the coast of Malibu, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. 

The strong jolt just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday was felt across the LA-area. 

The USGS says people felt it as far north as Santa Clarita and Ventura County, and as far south as Newport Beach. 

There have been no reports of injuries or damage. 

First published on July 2, 2023 / 6:28 AM

