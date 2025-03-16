26,000 runners kick off 40th annual LA Marathon with excitement

26,000 runners lace up for the 40th annual LA Marathon, filled with enthusiasm

The excitement surrounding the 40th annual LA Marathon is palpable as the first rays of sunshine peeked through the sky on Sunday.

The weather along the "Stadium to the Stars" route began with chilly temperatures in the 40s, providing a cool start for participants. However, temperatures were expected to rise into the 60s and 70s as the day went on. For many runners, this race marked the culmination of months, or even years, of training.

Among the thousands of runners was Victoria Barrera, a single mother who had lost her home in the devastating Eaton Fire, but refused to let that tragedy stop her from running the race.

With just a half-hour before the race began, Barrera's excitement was palpable. She had been waiting for this moment since October of last year, and though she had missed some training due to the fire.

"You have to know why you're doing it, what your purpose is, and keep that at the forefront," she said. "This is so electrifying. All the energy, all the people. I've been waiting for this moment since I decided I was going to train for a marathon in October."

Barrera will join approximately 26,000 other runners in the 26.2-mile challenge through Los Angeles.

The route will pass through iconic areas, like Dodger Stadium, Chinatown, downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, Thai Town, Little Armenia, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood and Brentwood then back through Westwood to Century City, with the finish line on Santa Monica Boulevard.

There are significant road closures throughout the city, impacting both streets and highways like the 101 and 405. For a complete list of impacted streets, click here.