260 home burglaries unsolved in San Fernando Valley Wi-Fi jamming scheme

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Neighbors in the San Fernando Valley were asking police for help Wednesday after hundreds of brazen home burglaries have gone unsolved.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified showed KCAL videos of his home in Studio City ransacked, with clothing thrown around his room and his windows smashed. 

"There's not a day that goes by that we don't think about it," he said. 

In the massive scheme, the burglars dress up as construction workers and use Wi-Fi jamming technology to evade security cameras, smash through glass, and steal possessions. Investigators believe there are several people involved in multiple plots. 

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is the latest neighborhood targetted in a series of burglaries in the North Hollywood and Studio City areas. 260 burglaries have been recorded so far with no arrests. 

Homeowners are now discussing hiring private patrols as an added layer of security. A neighborhood watch meeting was held Wednesday night with neighbors and LAPD officers in attendance. 

