$25k reward offered for information on driver who fled from crash that left 22-year-old seriously injured

By Dean Fioresi

Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver that left a 22-year-old man with severe injuries in Sylmar last week. 

It happened on Wednesday at around 9:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were sent to the intersection of Sayre Street and Foothill Boulevard after learning of a crash involving a pedestrian. 

They arrived and found the victim, still unidentified. 

Investigators learned that a gray sedan was traveling northbound through the intersection on Sayre Street before making a left turn to begin driving westbound on Foothill Boulevard. It was there that they hit the pedestrian.

Instead of stopping to help, they continued heading westbound. 

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for anyone who has information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the alleged suspect. In hopes of locating the driver, police have released a photo of the suspect's vehicle from surveillance footage obtained during their investigation.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (818) 644-8036.

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

