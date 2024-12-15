$25k reward offered for information on driver who fled from crash that left 22-year-old seriously injured

Police searching for hit-and-run driver that left man seriously injured in Sylmar

Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver that left a 22-year-old man with severe injuries in Sylmar last week.

It happened on Wednesday at around 9:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers were sent to the intersection of Sayre Street and Foothill Boulevard after learning of a crash involving a pedestrian.

They arrived and found the victim, still unidentified.

Investigators learned that a gray sedan was traveling northbound through the intersection on Sayre Street before making a left turn to begin driving westbound on Foothill Boulevard. It was there that they hit the pedestrian.

Instead of stopping to help, they continued heading westbound.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for anyone who has information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the alleged suspect. In hopes of locating the driver, police have released a photo of the suspect's vehicle from surveillance footage obtained during their investigation.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (818) 644-8036.