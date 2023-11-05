2,487-acre Highland Fire is 90 percent contained

The 2,487-acre Highland Fire in Aguanga was 90 percent contained on Sunday.

Full containment of the fire which broke out October 31st in the area of Highland Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road near the junction for Highways 79 and 371 was expected by Monday.

The fire has destroyed 13 structures, damaged three others, and left 2 firefighters with injuries. No structures were presently threatened.

Firefighters said there was no fire growth overnight and the fire stayed within the current perimeter.

"Firefighters worked through the evening to cool hot spots and improve containment lines around the fire," firefighters said in a news release. "Today, firefighters will continue building containment lines around the fire."

Evacuation orders remain in place as of November 5, 2023, around the Highland fire perimeter. (credit: CalFirerru)

Evacuation orders remain in place around the Highland fire perimeter. Evacuation warnings remain in place for the area surrounding:

North of Riverside/San Diego County Line

East of Sorenson Road

South of Highway 371

West of Puckit Drive

To view a searchable map of the evacuation area, click here.