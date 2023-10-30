Highland Fire: Evacuations ordered as nearly 2,500-acre brushfire burns in Riverside County

The Highland Fire in Aguanga in Riverside County is now nearly 2,500 acres and burning out of control, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Smoke from the 300+ acre fire burning in Aguanga. Bob Nichols

At least nine structures have been damaged, but no injuries have been reported, according to fire officials.

As of Tuesday at around 6:45 p.m., officials at the scene reported that the fire had grown to 2,487 acres.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the area of Highlands Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road, near the junction for Highways 79 and 371. Officials say the fast-moving flames are being fueled by strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions, causing the fire to quickly grow.

"We really need these breaks in the weather to really make a hard stand and put these fires to bed," Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

Around 1,300 homes and 4,000 residents were ordered to evacuate on Monday, according to Jeff LaRusso with the Riverside County Fire Department.

"I actually drove through the flames to get up the hill and out, and that's when I evacuated, pulled the horses and everything out...," said Aguanga resident Craig Maciver, who evacuated the area Monday evening and has since returned.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the area surrounding:

Boulder Vista Street to the west

Becker Lane to the east

Cottonwood Creek to the north

Golden Eagle Drive to the south

Highway 371 to the south

Soreson to the west

County Line Road to the north

areas north of the San Diego County line

south of Highway 79

east of Forest Route 8S07

west of Crosley Truck Trail.

Evacuation warnings were also in place for the area surrounding:

Shirley Way to the west

the Vail Lake Resort to the east

David Street to the north

Pueblo Road to the south

Cahuilla Tribal Reservation Boundary to the west

County Line Road to the north

Cleveland National Forest to the north

Watts Road to the south

Esplendida Way

Avenida Bravura

Pauba Road to the east

De Portola Road

Round Top Canyon Road to the west.

View of the fire burning in Aguanga. Mimi Pyle

A number of agencies are fighting the fire, including Corona, Hemet and Murrieta fire departments, as well as the U.S. Forest Service.

A care and reception center has been set up at Great Oak High School, located at 32555 Deer Hollow Way in Temecula, for anyone impacted by the fire. They can take any large animals to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter for care.

Another large vegetation fire, located within Camp Pendleton, could be seen for miles around as large plumes of smoke billowed over the area.

"Smoke may be visible, but there is currently no threat to personnel or structures," Camp Pendleton officials said on X.

The fire was said to be burning in the camp's "Whiskey Impact Area," where they traditionally fire live mortars as training exercises.

