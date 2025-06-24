City leaders break ground on new $240 million Inglewood High School campus

City and school leaders in Inglewood announced the groundbreaking of its new $240 million Inglewood High School campus Tuesday morning, which will feature state-of-the-art facilities.

At an unveiling event, County Administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District, James Morris, said the project is an example of the district's dedication to providing its students the best opportunities to be successful.

The construction of the new campus is funded mostly through bond proceeds from Measure I, which was passed by voters in November 2020, to improve schools across the district. Morris said the investment is for more than just the buildings; he explained it is an investment in the future.

The Inglewood Unified School District unveiled plans for its new $240 million high school campus. The finished product will include over 150,000 square feet of newly constructed buildings. Inglewood Unified School District

"This is a significant moment for the city of Inglewood, for the Inglewood Unified School District, but most importantly for the children, the young people of this community," Morris said.

The newly constructed campus will have 150,000 square feet of facilities, two CTE buildings, flexible learning spaces and technology-integrated classrooms. The campus will also feature sports medicine training rooms, athletic facilities and arts and performance venues. Leading the charge of the project is Balfour Beatty, which is also serving as the general contractor; construction management is being provided by Cordoba Corporation and architectural design by Practice.

"These building spaces will allow for greater collaboration," said Lamar Collins, Inglewood High School principal. "If your school looks good, it just makes it easier to learn."

School Board President Margaret Evans said the groundbreaking is "only the beginning and the best is yet to come."

"This groundbreaking is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together with students at the center of everything," Evans said.

Mayor James Butts also attended the event along with City Council members. Butts said the new campus is not only an accomplishment for the district but for the city as well.