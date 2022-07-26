210 Freeway reopens in Irwindale after 5 full days of construction work
The 210 Freeway in Irwindale reopened Tuesday after five days of construction work.
Caltrans is preparing to reopen the freeway Tuesday morning, following a full freeway closure overnight so that crews can repaint the lane lines. Before the freeway was fully shut down on Monday night, the westbound side was closed for five full days so crews could replace the San Gabriel River Bridge hinge.
However, this massive closure won't be the last for this stretch of freeway between Irwindale Avenue and the 605 Freeway. Caltrans says another closure is scheduled for the area for Aug. 17 through Aug. 23.
