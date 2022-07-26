210 Freeway reopens in Irwindale after 5 full days of construction work

The 210 Freeway in Irwindale reopened Tuesday after five days of construction work.

Caltrans is preparing to reopen the freeway Tuesday morning, following a full freeway closure overnight so that crews can repaint the lane lines. Before the freeway was fully shut down on Monday night, the westbound side was closed for five full days so crews could replace the San Gabriel River Bridge hinge.

BEFORE AND AFTER



Crews have wrapped up work on the I-210 San Gabriel River Bridge. Full closure TONIGHT from 10PM - 5AM in both directions between I-605 and Irwindale Ave to stripe freeway to its original configuration. Next closure is 126-hour closure is Aug. 17 - 23. pic.twitter.com/FyXgZpOZP7 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 25, 2022

However, this massive closure won't be the last for this stretch of freeway between Irwindale Avenue and the 605 Freeway. Caltrans says another closure is scheduled for the area for Aug. 17 through Aug. 23.